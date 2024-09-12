Haryana Election Campaign Trail | In Pics

Congress leader Deepender Hooda, former wrestler and Congress candidate from Julana constituency Vinesh Phogat and others during her nomination filing for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, in Jind district.
AAP leader Manish Sisodia with AAP Haryana Senior Vice President and party candidate from Kalayat constituency during a nomination roadshow for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, in Kaithal district.
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during the nomination filing rally of BJP candidate Renu Dabla, in Kalanaur, Rohtak.
Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda during nomination rally for Haryana Assembly elections, in Gadhi Sampla Kiloi Assembly constituency.
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during the nomination filing rally of BJP candidate Capt Abhimanyu in Narnaud.
Congress candidate from Julana seat Vinesh Phogat being felicitated by Khap representatives during a programme, ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, at Julana in Jind district.
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, with AAP leader Anurag Dhanda during a women's conference ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, in Bhiwani.
BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma from Gurugram constituency during a roadshow before filing his nomination papers for Haryana Assembly election, in Gurugram.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha at a roadshow in support of Aam Aadmi Party candidate Pawan Fauji in Uchana Kala, Haryana.