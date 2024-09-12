National

Haryana Election Campaign Trail | In Pics

Candidates and political leaders across parties are gearing up for the Haryana assembly elections taking place on October 5. While the voting for all 90 assembly seats is taking place in a single phase on October 5, counting of votes is taking place on October 8, along with that of Jammu and Kashmir elections.

Vinesh files nomination for Haryana Assembly polls Photo: PTI

Congress leader Deepender Hooda, former wrestler and Congress candidate from Julana constituency Vinesh Phogat and others during her nomination filing for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, in Jind district.

Manish Sisodia in Haryana
Manish Sisodia in Haryana Photo: PTI

AAP leader Manish Sisodia with AAP Haryana Senior Vice President and party candidate from Kalayat constituency during a nomination roadshow for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, in Kaithal district.

Nayab Singh Saini at rally
Nayab Singh Saini at rally Photo: PTI

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during the nomination filing rally of BJP candidate Renu Dabla, in Kalanaur, Rohtak.

Bhupinder Singh Hoodas nomination rally
Bhupinder Singh Hooda's nomination rally Photo: PTI

Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda during nomination rally for Haryana Assembly elections, in Gadhi Sampla Kiloi Assembly constituency.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Photo: PTI

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during the nomination filing rally of BJP candidate Capt Abhimanyu in Narnaud.

Vinesh Phogat in Jind
Vinesh Phogat in Jind Photo: PTI

Congress candidate from Julana seat Vinesh Phogat being felicitated by Khap representatives during a programme, ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, at Julana in Jind district.

Sunita Kejriwal campaigns in Haryana
Sunita Kejriwal campaigns in Haryana Photo: PTI

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, with AAP leader Anurag Dhanda during a women's conference ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, in Bhiwani.

Nomination for Haryana polls
Nomination for Haryana polls Photo: PTI

BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma from Gurugram constituency during a roadshow before filing his nomination papers for Haryana Assembly election, in Gurugram.

Raghav Chadha at roadshow
Raghav Chadha at roadshow Photo: PTI

AAP MP Raghav Chadha at a roadshow in support of Aam Aadmi Party candidate Pawan Fauji in Uchana Kala, Haryana.

