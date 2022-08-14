Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Haryana CM Hoists Tricolour At Residence Under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 7:12 pm

Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday hoisted the national flag at his residence here, an official statement said.                 

He also greeted the people of the state on the eve of Independence Day. The national flag is the pride of every Indian. All the citizens of the country feel proud of hoisting the national flag at their homes, he said.       

The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started this unique campaign to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the citizens. "I am happy that Haryana residents have ensured their important role in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by hoisting the tricolour at their homes," he said.       

Under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', so far more than 10,000 programmes have been organised in the state and several more will also be organised, he said. Khattar called upon everyone to take a pledge to uphold the spirit of freedom.      

The chief minister also paid tributes to the freedom fighters who made great sacrifices for the country's independence. He also saluted the brave soldiers who protect the unity and integrity of independent India.        

"At this time when we are celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we also express our deep gratitude to those nation builders, soldiers safeguarding the borders of the country, talented scientists, farmers and hard-working workers who have played a pivotal role in transforming India into a global superpower," the CM said.

"Every Indian has been instrumental in India's glorious development journey," he added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

