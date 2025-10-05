In services, which contribute more than half of GDP, generative AI is already streamlining code generation, amongst other tasks. Agentic AI will elevate India’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs) beyond operations into innovation hubs that manage platforms, run predictive analytics, and deliver global solutions. With India hosting more than 1,600 GCCs employing 1.6 million professionals, this is an opportunity to shift from being the world’s back office to becoming its innovation lab. The latest disruptions in H-1B visas are also set to accelerate a reverse brain drain, with highly skilled professionals choosing to stay or return to India. This talent inflow strengthens GCCs, equipping them to move up the value chain faster. A software tester in Pune who once checked code line by line may now supervise AI systems that validate code automatically, freeing her to focus on design and problem-solving—a shift from repetitive tasks to higher-value creativity.