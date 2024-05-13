National

'Nothing Worth Investigating Shared': Jaishankar On Canadian Probe Into Nijjar’s Death

The high-profile case has severely strained India's relations with Canada, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging Indian involvement in Nijjar's killing in September last year.

PTI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that New Delhi is yet to receive any concrete evidence from Canada regarding the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, despite a fourth arrest made in the case.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Monday, Jaishankar stated, "We have never received anything, which is specific and worthy of being pursued by our investigative agencies, and I am not aware that anything has changed in the last few days in that regard."

Protest over shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar - null
Who Was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Whose Murder In Canada Has Triggered Tensions With India

BY Outlook Web Desk

Jaishankar added that, as a consular practice, India is informed when arrests of foreign nationals are made, but emphasised that no substantial evidence has been shared.

Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Canada's Surrey on June 18 last year. He was among 40 individuals listed as 'designated terrorists' by the Indian government. Canadian police arrested a fourth Indian national in connection with the killing, following the arrest of three other Indians linked to the case.

The high-profile case has severely strained India's relations with Canada, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging Indian involvement in Nijjar's killing in September last year. India rejected the claim as "absurd and motivated".

India  has repeatedly expressed concerns to Canada about anti-Indian elements fomenting trouble in India and creating unrest in Punjab.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Farmers’ Onion Crisis
  2. 'Nothing Worth Investigating Shared': Jaishankar On Canadian Probe Into Nijjar’s Death
  3. 'We Demand Fair Trade': In Maharashtra's Beed, Women Sugarcane Workers Mobilise Amid Lok Sabha Polls
  4. Decide Quickly On Disqualification Petition Against 8 MLAs Who Joined BJP: Goa Cong Chief
  5. Tamil Nadu: PMK To Stage Agitation Demanding Quota For Vanniyars
Entertainment News
  1. Himanshi Khurana, Gautam Gulati's Music Video 'Anjaam Tumhara Hoga' To Release On May 21
  2. Jr NTR Wraps Up ‘War 2’ First Schedule After Shooting For Action Sequences
  3. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son RZA’s Birthday In New York City
  4. 'Namacool' Trailer Review: Hina Khan Is A Part Of A Brewing Bromance In This College Drama
  5. Alia Bhatt Doesn't Want Her Daughter Raha To Move Out Of Parents' Home Early: I Left Home Too Soon
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Gets 85th Chess GM; Nikhat Zareen Into Elorda Cup Round 2
  2. Virat Kohli Should Return As RCB Captain For Next Season, Reckons Harbhajan Singh
  3. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Incessant Lightning
  4. Elorda Cup 2024, Day 1 Wrap: Nikhat Zareen, Minakshi, Anamika Win Opening Bouts
  5. 'MMA Is A Real Sport, WWE Is Like Movie' - UFC Bantamweight Fighter Merab Dvalishvili On Comparison
World News
  1. Manchester Man Arrested After Tipping Porta-Potty Trapping Mother And Child Inside
  2. Pakistan's Dy PM Dar In China For Strategic Dialogue To Further All-weather Ties Amid Strains Over Attacks On Chinese Nationals
  3. Florida Sheriff's Office Identifies Homicide Victim After 40 Years
  4. Neighbourhood In California Bans Short-Term Airbnb Rentals After Drug Parties
  5. India Looking For Additional Sites For Russian Nuclear Reactors: Jaishankar
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Gets 85th Chess GM; Nikhat Zareen Into Elorda Cup Round 2
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 62% Turnout So Far; Violence Reported In West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh