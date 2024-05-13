'Nothing Worth Investigating Shared': Jaishankar On Canadian Probe Into Nijjar’s Death

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that New Delhi is yet to receive any concrete evidence from Canada regarding the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, despite a fourth arrest made in the case.
Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Monday, Jaishankar stated, "We have never received anything, which is specific and worthy of being pursued by our investigative agencies, and I am not aware that anything has changed in the last few days in that regard."
Jaishankar added that, as a consular practice, India is informed when arrests of foreign nationals are made, but emphasised that no substantial evidence has been shared.
Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Canada's Surrey on June 18 last year. He was among 40 individuals listed as 'designated terrorists' by the Indian government. Canadian police arrested a fourth Indian national in connection with the killing, following the arrest of three other Indians linked to the case.
The high-profile case has severely strained India's relations with Canada, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging Indian involvement in Nijjar's killing in September last year. India rejected the claim as "absurd and motivated".
India has repeatedly expressed concerns to Canada about anti-Indian elements fomenting trouble in India and creating unrest in Punjab.