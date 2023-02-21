Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Gunmen Kill 2 Policemen In Attack In Southwestern Pakistan

Home National

Gunmen Kill 2 Policemen In Attack In Southwestern Pakistan

On Tuesday, gunmen attacked a police post in Pakistan's insurgency-wracked Baluchistan province, killing two officers in a shootout, police said.

Gunmen Kill 2 Policemen In Attack In Southwestern Pakistan
Gunmen Kill 2 Policemen In Attack In Southwestern Pakistan AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 6:23 pm

Gunmen attacked a police post in Pakistan's insurgency-hit southwestern Baluchistan province on Tuesday, triggering a shootout that killed two officers, police said, the latest sign of increasing violence in the country.
     
Barkat Baloch, a government administrator, said a search was underway for the assailants who fled after the attack in Mastung, a district in Baluchistan.
     
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting, but previous such attacks have been blamed on Baluch separatists and Islamic militants who have a strong presence in the province and elsewhere in Pakistan.
     
Baluchistan has witnessed a low-level insurgency by small groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. 
     
Although authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, violence persists in the province. 

Tags

National Gunmen Police Post Pakistan Insurgency Mastung Baluchistan Islamic Militants Islamabad
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat