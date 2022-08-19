Gujarat Sees 374 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Down To 2,935

Gujarat reported 374 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,67,292, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,996, a state health department official said on Friday.

The recovery count increased by 441 and touched 12,53,361, leaving the state with an active caseload of 2,935, down from 3,012 a day earlier, he said.

Ahmedabad led with 144 new cases, followed by 51 in Vadodara, 21 in Mehsana, among other districts, he said.

Gujarat Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,67,292 new cases 374, deaths 10,996, discharged 12,53,361 active cases 2,935 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(With PTI Inputs)