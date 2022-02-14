Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Gujarat Reports 1,040 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths

2,570 patients were discharged during the day, pushing up the number of recovered cases to 11,92,841.

Gujarat Reports 1,040 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths
Gujarat records a decline in COVID-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 10:35 pm

Gujarat on Monday reported 1,040 new COVID-19 cases and 14 fresh deaths, raising its overall infection tally to 12,16,330 and the toll to 10,822, the state health department said. This was the state's lowest single-day case tally in nearly a month-and-a-half.

As against this, 2,570 patients were discharged during the day, pushing up the number of recovered cases to 11,92,841, the department said. With this, the number of active cases in the state came further down to 12,667, of which 84 patients are on ventilator support, said the department in a release.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 350 new cases, followed by Vadodara 234, Surat 80, Gandhinagar 37 and Rajkot 34, among others, the release said. Vadodara reported the highest number of four deaths, followed by Bhavnagar at three, and Ahmedabad, Surat, Panchmahal, Morbi, Valsad, Mahisagar, and Jamnagar one each, said the department.

Related stories

COVID-19: Delhi Records 586 Cases, Four Deaths; Positivity Rate At 1.37 Per Cent

Kerala Records 8,989 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 178 Deaths

Covid-19: Cases Continue To Decline In India; Active Cases Dip Below 5 Lakh

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported two new cases and seven recoveries, officials said. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,402 and the number of recovered cases increased to 11,374, they said. There are 24 active coronavirus cases in the UT which has reported four deaths so far, the officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,16,330, new cases 1,040, death toll 10,822, discharged 11,92,841, active cases 12,667, people tested so far - figures not released.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Gujarat Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea By CHRI Against Suspension Of Registration Under FCRA

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea By CHRI Against Suspension Of Registration Under FCRA

Mumbai's COVID-19 Cases Drop To 2-Month Low Of 192

Night Curfew Lifted In Andhra Pradesh As COVID-19 Cases See Sharp Fall

TMC Scores Victory In 4 Municipal Corporations In Bengal

Pleasant Day In Delhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow