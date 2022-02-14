Gujarat Reports 1,040 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths

Gujarat on Monday reported 1,040 new COVID-19 cases and 14 fresh deaths, raising its overall infection tally to 12,16,330 and the toll to 10,822, the state health department said. This was the state's lowest single-day case tally in nearly a month-and-a-half.

As against this, 2,570 patients were discharged during the day, pushing up the number of recovered cases to 11,92,841, the department said. With this, the number of active cases in the state came further down to 12,667, of which 84 patients are on ventilator support, said the department in a release.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 350 new cases, followed by Vadodara 234, Surat 80, Gandhinagar 37 and Rajkot 34, among others, the release said. Vadodara reported the highest number of four deaths, followed by Bhavnagar at three, and Ahmedabad, Surat, Panchmahal, Morbi, Valsad, Mahisagar, and Jamnagar one each, said the department.

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported two new cases and seven recoveries, officials said. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,402 and the number of recovered cases increased to 11,374, they said. There are 24 active coronavirus cases in the UT which has reported four deaths so far, the officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,16,330, new cases 1,040, death toll 10,822, discharged 11,92,841, active cases 12,667, people tested so far - figures not released.

