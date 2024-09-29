Gujarat: Nine Illegal Religious Structures Demolished In An Anti-Encroachment Drive Near Somnath Temple

The Gir Somnath district administration, on Saturday, executed an anti-encroachment drive that resulted in the demolition of nine religious structures. The structures belonged to a minority community built on government land in Prabhas Patan town, adjacent to the Somnath temple.
"Nine religious structures and 45 rooms were being used as musafir khana. The land, valued at an estimated Rs 320 crore, has been cleared following due procedures. The demolition started early this morning, and 102 acres have already been cleared. We will complete the drive within two days," District Collector Digvijay Singh Jadeja said as per a report by Times Now.
The demolition began at 5 am and was conducted amid heavy police presence and was part of a drive to clear unauthorized constructions behind the temple and near the circuit house area. Officials reported that approximately 102 acres of land, valued at around Rs 320 crore, were cleared during the 12-hour operation.
Gir Somnath Superintendent of Police Manohar Singh Jadeja stated that the administration had previously issued notices to the occupants, but they had not vacated the premises. As a result, the authorities proceeded with the demolition after an extended notice period.
"Behind Somnath temple and the circuit house, there were many encroachments by anti-social elements. We have launched a demolition drive along with the local administration. We have deployed 1,400 police personnel and detained around 150 people. Cases are being registered against them," SP Jadeja said.
The police detained those who attempted to obstruct the drive. A large crowd gathered, prompting law enforcement to disperse them to maintain safety.
The operation involved significant resources, including 52 tractors, 58 bulldozers, and other heavy machinery. The district administration reported that the law and order situation remained stable throughout the operation.
The District Collector confirmed that the demolition was conducted according to established procedures. The cleared area is expected to facilitate future development initiatives.
The administration plans to continue the demolition efforts over the next two days, with additional debris removal scheduled. Local businesses temporarily closed in response to the operation.
The demolition drive comes a week after protests erupted in Mumbai's Dharavi after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation attempted to demolish an allegedly illegal portion of Mehboob-E-Subhani mosque.