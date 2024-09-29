National

Gujarat: Nine Illegal Religious Structures Demolished In An Anti-Encroachment Drive Near Somnath Temple

The Gir Somnath district administration demolished nine religious structures, during an anti-encroachment drive, near the Somnath temple.

Gujarat anti-encroachment drive near somnath temple
Excavators being used to demolish illegal settlements near Somnath Temple, in Gir Somnath district, Gujarat, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Gir Somnath district administration, on Saturday, executed an anti-encroachment drive that resulted in the demolition of nine religious structures. The structures belonged to a minority community built on government land in Prabhas Patan town, adjacent to the Somnath temple.

"Nine religious structures and 45 rooms were being used as musafir khana. The land, valued at an estimated Rs 320 crore, has been cleared following due procedures. The demolition started early this morning, and 102 acres have already been cleared. We will complete the drive within two days," District Collector Digvijay Singh Jadeja said as per a report by Times Now.

The demolition began at 5 am and was conducted amid heavy police presence and was part of a drive to clear unauthorized constructions behind the temple and near the circuit house area. Officials reported that approximately 102 acres of land, valued at around Rs 320 crore, were cleared during the 12-hour operation.

Gir Somnath Superintendent of Police Manohar Singh Jadeja stated that the administration had previously issued notices to the occupants, but they had not vacated the premises. As a result, the authorities proceeded with the demolition after an extended notice period.

"Behind Somnath temple and the circuit house, there were many encroachments by anti-social elements. We have launched a demolition drive along with the local administration. We have deployed 1,400 police personnel and detained around 150 people. Cases are being registered against them," SP Jadeja said.

No Demolition Without Permission: SC On Bulldozer Action In Country | - PTI
No Demolition Without Permission: SC On Bulldozer Action In Country; Lists Some Exceptions

BY Outlook Web Desk

The police detained those who attempted to obstruct the drive. A large crowd gathered, prompting law enforcement to disperse them to maintain safety.

The operation involved significant resources, including 52 tractors, 58 bulldozers, and other heavy machinery. The district administration reported that the law and order situation remained stable throughout the operation.

The District Collector confirmed that the demolition was conducted according to established procedures. The cleared area is expected to facilitate future development initiatives.

The administration plans to continue the demolition efforts over the next two days, with additional debris removal scheduled. Local businesses temporarily closed in response to the operation.

The demolition drive comes a week after protests erupted in Mumbai's Dharavi after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation attempted to demolish an allegedly illegal portion of Mehboob-E-Subhani mosque.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Premier League: MS Dhoni May Continue IPL Journey As Uncapped Player Under Revived Rule - Here's Why
  2. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Play Called Off With No Balls Bowled Due To Wet Outfield
  3. Mohammad Yousuf Steps Down As Selector For Pakistan Cricket Team, Announces On Social Media
  4. SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By An Inning And 154 Runs, Clean Sweep Series
  5. Kenya Vs Denmark, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26 Toss Update: DEN Field First Against KEN
Football News
  1. Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi Scores As Inter Miami Play Out 1-1 Draw With Charlotte FC - In Pics
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Osasuna Beat Barcelona 4-2 To Hand Them First Defeat Of Season - In Pics
  3. Inter Miami Vs Charlotte, MLS: Messi's Goal In 1-1 Draw Brings Team Closer To Playoff Top Seed
  4. Newcastle 1-1 Man City: Haaland Denied For First Time In Premier League 2024-25 - In Pics
  5. Bayern Munich Vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kane Injury Is 'Nothing Serious', Hopes Kompany
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  2. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  5. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: Nine Illegal Religious Structures Demolished In An Anti-Encroachment Drive Near Somnath Temple
  2. Delhi Family Deaths: Police Suspect Murder-Suicide After Man, 4 Daughters Found Dead in Vasant Kunj | Details
  3. Bihar: Heavy Water Discharge From Birpur Barrage Prompts Flood Alert
  4. Centre Lifts Blanket Ban On Export Of Non-Basmati White Rice
  5. 'Karma' Swipe At Pakistan, UN Reform And More: EAM Jaishankar's Address At 79th UNGA | Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  2. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  3. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  5. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
World News
  1. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  2. Hashem Safieddine Or Naim Qassem? Who Will Become The Next Hezbollah Chief 
  3. Russia Flexes Nuclear Power In New Warning To Ukraine And Western Allies At UNGA
  4. Nepal Floods: 112 Dead And Hundreds Missing Amidst Historic Rainfall And Landslides
  5. Hurricane Helene Brings Life-Threatening Floods, Leaves Millions Without Power
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month
  2. Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Cancer October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Forecast Of This Month For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Monthly Horoscope For Your Sign
  5. Taurus October 2024 Horoscope: Explore What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Aries October 2024 Horoscope: Discover Your Monthly Zodiac Predictions
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs