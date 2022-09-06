Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat Logs 214 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 1,340

Also, 216 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 12,59,035 and leaving the state with 1,340 active cases, said a department release.

Fresh Covid Cases in Gujarat
Fresh Covid Cases in Gujarat

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 9:41 pm

Gujarat on Tuesday registered 214 new cases and one death due to COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 12,71,392 and the toll to 11,017, said the state health department.

Also, 216 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 12,59,035 and leaving the state with 1,340 active cases, said a department release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,71,392, new cases 214, death toll 11,017, recoveries 12,59,035, active cases 1,340, people tested so far - figures not released.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Death Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Arshdeep Singh And The Intolerant Indian Fan

Arshdeep Singh And The Intolerant Indian Fan