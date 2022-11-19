Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Gujarat Is A Riot-free, Well-governed State, All Credits To PM Modi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

PM Narendra Modi became the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001 and led the BJP to score three consecutive electoral victories in the state. He started the first tenure of his prime ministership, after his swearing-in as the 14th Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur PTI

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 8:42 am

Gujarat underwent tremendous change and became a riot-free and "top rated" state under Narendra Modi's rule as chief minister and the successive BJP governments have continued the good work, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Friday.

Modi became the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001 and led the BJP to score three consecutive electoral victories in the state. He started the first tenure of his prime ministership, after his swearing-in as the 14th Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014.

Campaigning for BJP candidates at four different constituencies here ahead of Assembly polls, Thakur said, "Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, BJP made Gujarat a riot-free and top rated, well-governed state. The successive BJP governments, under the guidance of Modi, continued the initiatives taken by him."

He also hit out at the Congress, claiming it had turned Gujarat into a "state of riots" when it was in power there.

"During Congress rule, communal riots defined Gujarat. Gangsters and gangwars had become the new normal in the state. Now after 20 years of BJP rule, Gujarat is curfew-free and riot-free. Mothers, sisters and daughters of Gujarat can move freely," Thakur said.

Not only law and order, in terms of development too, Gujarat is a shining example.

"Gujarat is number one in good governance and development. It also tops the chart in climate change and energy index and food safety index. It also tops the list of states with the maximum exports," Thakur said.

Talking about the "strong bond" between Modi and Gujarat, the Union information and broadcasting minister said,"Even after becoming the prime minister, Modi never let his relationship with the state get weakened. Today, entire nation calls Gujarat as Modi's Gujarat."

Speaking on assembly elections in the state, Thakur said people in every nook and cranny of Gujarat love Modi and the BJP has a strong presence across the state. 

(With PTI Inputs0

