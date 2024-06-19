National

Gujarat: Govt Announces 7,500 Permanent Jobs A Day After Detaining Over 300 Aspirants For Protest In Gandhinagar | Details

A day before, police detained around 300 government job aspirants in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, who had cleared the TET/TAT examinations but were not yet employed as school teachers, for staging a protest demanding their recruitment. Protestors claimed they have been sitting idle at home for a considerable time because the state government was not keen on recruiting TET/TAT candidates as regular teachers.

PTI
Protest in Gujarat (Representational Image) | Photo: PTI
A day after detaining over 300 government job aspirants who staged protest in Gujarat's Gandhinagar seeking their recruitment, the Gujarat government announced 7,500 permanent teaching recruits for secondary and higher secondary schools, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said on Wednesday.

Gujarat job aspirants' protest in Gandhinagar

On Tuesday, police detained around 300 government job aspirants in Gujarat's Gandhinagar who have cleared the examination but yet not employed as school teachers as they held a protest demanding their recruitment.

Protestors claimed they have been sitting idle at home since considerable time because the state government was not keen on recruiting TET/TAT candidates as regular teachers.

The protest also witnessed participation of Gujarat Congress MLA and party's state working president Jignesh Mevani who was also detained by the police for taking part in the protest.

According to Mevani, nearly 17,000 posts of teacher are lying vacant in government-run schools across Gujarat. Nearly 90,000 TET/TAT pass candidates are jobless because the state government has not initiated recruitment for them.

"These unemployed youths have been demanding that they be given jobs but they were never heard by the government. Thus, they gathered in Gandhinagar to raise their demand. The government can give them permanent jobs if it wants. If their demands are not accepted, we will intensify the stir," the Congress MLA said ahead of his detention.

Gujarat govt job: Aspirants have cleared TET/TAT

These agitators, including women, have cleared Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT) as mandated by the state government.

As per rules, it is mandatory to clear TET to get a job of a teacher for Classes 1 to 8 in government and grant-in-aid schools. On the other hand, TAT is compulsory for an aspirant wanting to be a teacher for Classes 9 to 12 in these schools.

