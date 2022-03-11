Gujarat Adds 57 New Coronavirus Cases

Gujarat added 57 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its overall tally to 12,23,475, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said. A release by the health department said no death due to the viral infection was reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the toll unchanged at 10,938.

Also, 111 patients recovered during the period, taking the tally of recoveries to 12,11,929, the release said. The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 608 and of which, only two patients are on ventilators, said the release.

As many as 10.38 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to the eligible population so far in Gujarat, of which 89,979 shots were given during the day, it said. No new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said an official release.

Of the total 11,410 persons found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory so far, four have died, while 11,406 have recovered, said the release by the UT administration. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,475, new cases 57, deaths 10,938, discharged 12,11,929, active cases 608, people tested so far - figures not released.

With PTI Inputs