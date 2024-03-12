National

Gujarat: 6 Pakistanis Arrested Near Porbandar With Drugs Worth Rs 480 Crores

Gujarat: The group from Pakistan was caught with drug consignment after they were trying to enter the Indian territory last night.

Advertisement
O
Outlook Web Desk
March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
PTI
NCB arrests six men from Pakistan.(File photo-Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Six Pakistanis were arrested after their boat carrying drugs worth Rs 480 crores was intercepted by security agencies near Gujarat's Porbandar on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) caught the Pakistani nationals when they were trying to enter the Indian territory last night.

According to the statement released by NCB, in an overnight joint operation on 11th and 12th March, the Indian Coast Guard, apprehended a Pakistani Boat with 6 crew onboard and around 80 kilograms of drugs worth approximately Rs 480 crores.

“The boat was apprehended about 350 kilometers from Porbandar into the Arabian Sea in a sea-air coordinated operation involving ICG ships and Dornier Aircraft. The operation exhibited well-coordinated efforts between ICG, NCB and ATS Gujrat. This is the tenth apprehension by ICG, jointly with ATS Gujarat and NCB, in last three years, amounting to 517 kg Narcotics worth Rs 3,135 crores,” NCB said in its statement.

Advertisement

This is the second big drugs consignment seized off Gujarat's coast in the last 30 days.

On February 28, at least 3,300 kilograms of drugs from a boat manned by suspected Pakistani crew members was seized off the coast of Gujarat. The international market value of these drugs was more than Rs 2,000 crore.

It is the biggest seizure of narcotics in the Indian subcontinent.

Tags

Pakistan

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement