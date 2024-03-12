Gujarat: 6 Pakistanis Arrested Near Porbandar With Drugs Worth Rs 480 Crores

“The boat was apprehended about 350 kilometers from Porbandar into the Arabian Sea in a sea-air coordinated operation involving ICG ships and Dornier Aircraft. The operation exhibited well-coordinated efforts between ICG, NCB and ATS Gujrat. This is the tenth apprehension by ICG, jointly with ATS Gujarat and NCB, in last three years, amounting to 517 kg Narcotics worth Rs 3,135 crores,” NCB said in its statement.