Gujarat: 6 Pakistanis Arrested Near Porbandar With Drugs Worth Rs 480 Crores

Six Pakistanis were arrested after their boat carrying drugs worth Rs 480 crores was intercepted by security agencies near Gujarat's Porbandar on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) caught the Pakistani nationals when they were trying to enter the Indian territory last night.
According to the statement released by NCB, in an overnight joint operation on 11th and 12th March, the Indian Coast Guard, apprehended a Pakistani Boat with 6 crew onboard and around 80 kilograms of drugs worth approximately Rs 480 crores.
“The boat was apprehended about 350 kilometers from Porbandar into the Arabian Sea in a sea-air coordinated operation involving ICG ships and Dornier Aircraft. The operation exhibited well-coordinated efforts between ICG, NCB and ATS Gujrat. This is the tenth apprehension by ICG, jointly with ATS Gujarat and NCB, in last three years, amounting to 517 kg Narcotics worth Rs 3,135 crores,” NCB said in its statement.
This is the second big drugs consignment seized off Gujarat's coast in the last 30 days.
On February 28, at least 3,300 kilograms of drugs from a boat manned by suspected Pakistani crew members was seized off the coast of Gujarat. The international market value of these drugs was more than Rs 2,000 crore.
It is the biggest seizure of narcotics in the Indian subcontinent.