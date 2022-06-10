Greenfield Airport In Rajkot Expected To Be Ready By March 2023: AAI

The greenfield airport being constructed in Rajkot, Gujarat, will be able to handle 1,800 passengers during peak hours and is expected to be ready by March 2023, the Centre-run AAI said on Friday.

The airport will be spread over 2,534 acres and its location is approximately 30 kilometres from Rajkot city, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a statement."More than 82 per cent of earth work and 80 per cent of runway and other pavement works have been completed...It is expected that the new airport will be ready for operation by March 2023," the statement noted. The AAI will spend a total of Rs 1,405 crore on this project, it added.

(With PTI Inputs)