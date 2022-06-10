Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Greenfield Airport In Rajkot Expected To Be Ready By March 2023: AAI

The airport will be spread over 2,534 acres and its location is approximately 30 kilometers from Rajkot city, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a statement.

Greenfield Airport In Rajkot Expected To Be Ready By March 2023: AAI
Greenfield Airports Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 7:30 pm

The greenfield airport being constructed in Rajkot, Gujarat, will be able to handle 1,800 passengers during peak hours and is expected to be ready by March 2023, the Centre-run AAI said on Friday.

The airport will be spread over 2,534 acres and its location is approximately 30 kilometres from Rajkot city, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a statement."More than 82 per cent of earth work and 80 per cent of runway and other pavement works have been completed...It is expected that the new airport will be ready for operation by March 2023," the statement noted. The AAI will spend a total of Rs 1,405 crore on this project, it added.  

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

TN Directs Health Officials To Step Up Surveillance At International Airports On Monkeypox Disease

EU Airports Go Big On Carbon Accreditation To Curb Emissions

Some Sites For Setting Up Greenfield Airport Identified: Meghalaya Government Tells HC

Tags

National Airports Authority Of India Rajkot AAI Gujrat Centre-run AAI Greenfield Airport
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

T Rajendar Gets Clearance For Medical Treatment In Singapore

T Rajendar Gets Clearance For Medical Treatment In Singapore