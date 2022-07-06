Goyal Reviews Progress Of PM GatiShakti

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the implementation of the PM GatiShakti national master plan, which aims at giving a push to the country's multi-modal infrastructure network.

PM GatiShakti is beginning to fast-track a number of infrastructure projects across the country with some states beginning to use it for better implementation of social sector projects.

Goyal chaired the review meeting which deliberated the progress achieved so far and saw participation of various senior officials from different ministries including railways, road, ports and shipping, coal, steel, fertilizers and rural development, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 13 last year, had launched the national master plan for multi-modal connectivity to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

"With over 900 data layers updated by central ministries and 316 essential layers by states/UTs, the meeting took note of various ministries/departments using the same to share their proposed projects after having been mapped and aligned digitally," it added.

Goyal said that under the initiative the government is committed to resolve user issues by overcoming various departmental silos.

Along with a functioning Empowered Group of Secretaries in 32 states/UTs, 29 among them have also been able to formulate their network planning group and technical support unit.

Special secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Amrit Lal Meena said that with the portals for central and state government ministries now fully functional, all essential data layers have been uploaded to enable infrastructure ministries extensively utilise the National Master Plan for all pending and future projects.

He highlighted the case of the Taranga hill- Ambaji-Abu Road Broad Gauge New Railway Line which had stalled its pre-alignment for nearly six months due to the lack of 'khasra' data, field survey on forest and wildlife sanctuary and no visibility of intersection with mining areas.

It was completed in just seven days using the National Master Plan, it added. The meeting also deliberated over releasing the National Master Plan in public domain. Senior officials informed that guidelines for the release are already underway.

