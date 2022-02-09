Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Govt Asks Central Universities To Fill Up Vacant Posts Of Teachers In 'Mission Mode'

Sarkar said the government has issued directions to IITs to include a chapter in their annual reports on the status report about filling up these vacant posts.

Govt Asks Central Universities To Fill Up Vacant Posts Of Teachers In 'Mission Mode'
Govt Asks Central Universities To Fill Up Vacant Posts Of Teachers In 'Mission Mode'

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 7:33 pm

The government has directed central universities to fill up the sanctioned posts of teachers, Rajya Sabha was informed, on Wednesday,


Replying to a supplementary question, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said: "Appointment of teachers is a continuous process." He said that directions have been issued to universities, including IITs to fill vacant posts in a mission mode.


Sarkar said the government has issued directions to IITs to include a chapter in their annual reports on the status report about filling up these vacant posts. "We are very serious on this (matter)," he said.

Related stories

2022 Beijing Games: Petra Vlhova Wins Slovakia’s Maiden Alpine Gold At Winter Olympics

Surat Airport In Gujarat Gets CISF Security Cover

Afzal Guru Hanging Anniversary: Parts Of Srinagar And Sopore Shutdown


The minister was answering a question by CPI(M) MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya about the steps taken by the government to fill 6,535 sanctioned posts lying vacant in central universities, which includes IITs.


Meanwhile, in a written reply, the ministry said that the premier engineering colleges like IITs, NITs and IIITs impart education and research in science and technology subjects and are categorised as Institute of National Importance.


The admission to various programmes in these institutions is strictly offered only to deserving candidates, based on the ranking/other parameters who fulfil the required eligibility criteria.


The number of vacant seats in IITs during 2021-22 stood at 361 in under-graduate (UG) courses, 3083 post-graduation (PG) and 1,852 in PhD, while in NITs, the number stood at 685 in UG, 3413 PG and 914 PhD. In IIITs, the number of vacant seats stood at 510 in UG, 813 in PG and 527 in PhD.


The admission to Under Graduate Programmes (B.Tech) in NITs and IIITs are made through Joint Entrance Examination (MAIN) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).


The admissions to UG Programme (B.Tech) in IITs are made through the Joint Entrance Examination (ADVANCED) conducted by JAB (Joint Admission Board) for the eligible candidates who fulfils specific criteria, which include the ranking of Joint Entrance Examination (MAIN).

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Top Central Universities In India Central Universities Vacant Posts Teachers Delhi Delhi Government
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Punjab Elections: Will Ram Rahim's Release On Furlough Add Fuel To Poll Fire?

Punjab Elections: Will Ram Rahim's Release On Furlough Add Fuel To Poll Fire?

REET Paper Leak: Hundreds Of Youths Protest In Front Of Rajasthan Assembly

 Kapil Sibal Slams Centre For Increasing Tax On Petrol And Diesel

Surat Airport In Gujarat Gets CISF Security Cover

Afzal Guru Hanging Anniversary: Parts Of Srinagar And Sopore Shutdown

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked

Chloe Lemesle, 30, from New Caledonia practices with the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lemesle says she will have to return home before the parade after it was postponed to late April, instead of late Feb., due to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Brazil Carnival Parade Postponed To Late April

Actor Michael B. Jordan in 'Black Panther' (2018). In the superhero film he plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger who want to reclaim the throne of Wakanda.

Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: Best Performances By The 'Black Panther' Star

A Basaveshwara statue in Gadag city in north Karnataka

A Look At Old And New Statues Across States

Actor Tom Hiddleston in 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013). He speaks some conversational French and Spanish (but is not fluent in either language), and learned Latin and Greek at university.

Happy Birthday Tom Hiddleston: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The 'Loki' Star