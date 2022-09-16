Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Government Launches Annual Cleanliness Campaign In Rural India

In a statement, the Jal Shakti ministry said that as part of this annual campaign, states are requested to organise activities that involve the masses. 

Cleanliness campaign at Yamuna
The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation on Friday launched a fortnightly ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ (SHS) campaign PTI Photo/Vijay Verma

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 5:47 pm

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation on Friday launched a fortnightly ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ (SHS) campaign to accelerate the efforts towards achieving complete sanitation in rural India. In a statement, the Jal Shakti ministry said that as part of this annual campaign, states are requested to organise activities that involve the masses. 

Under the campaign, the government will organise a 'jan andolan' towards Open Defecation Free (ODF)-Plus villages, disseminate importance of a 'sampoorn swachh' village, reinforce the concept of 'sanitation as everyone’s business' and celebrate the Swachh Bharat Diwas on October 2 at the village level.

The campaign will culminate on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

(With PTI inputs)

