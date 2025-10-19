Goods Train Derails On Kothavalasa-Kirandul Line Amid Heavy Rains

A goods train derailed on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul (KK) line of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Sunday, disrupting rail services in the region. The incident occurred between Tyada and Chimidipalli stations in the Araku Valley, a hilly terrain known for its challenging railway operations.
According to railway officials, the derailment was triggered by a boulder that rolled onto the tracks amid heavy rainfall. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and no passengers were aboard the freight train at the time.
This marks the second derailment on the KK line in recent months. In May 2025, 25 wagons of a goods train carrying iron ore derailed near Chimidipalli station, causing significant disruption to rail services.
The KK line, a vital freight corridor connecting Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, has experienced several derailments in recent years. In October 2024, a goods train wagon derailed near Chimdipalli railway station, temporarily disrupting train services in the area. Additionally, in July 2023, a large boulder fell on the KK line during heavy rains, leading to the cancellation of two trains.
Railway authorities have initiated restoration work to clear the tracks and resume normal services. The situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided as restoration efforts progress.
The recurring derailments on the KK line highlight the challenges posed by the region's mountainous terrain and adverse weather conditions. Railway officials are exploring measures to enhance the safety and reliability of rail operations in the area.