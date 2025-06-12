A train en route from Nizamuddin to Ghaziabad derailed near Shivaji Bridge station, with its fourth coach slipping off the tracks, IANS reported.
Authorities are on the scene, and rescue and safety operations are currently underway.
The incident caused disruption on the busy rail corridor, with several trains either delayed or rerouted. Emergency response teams, including track engineers and technical staff, were quickly dispatched to the site. Specialized cranes were brought in to lift and re-rail the derailed coach, while safety measures were promptly implemented.
Northern Railway has launched a preliminary investigation to determine the cause of the derailment. Possible factors under scrutiny include track defects, mechanical failure, or signal error. Senior officials visited the scene and oversaw the restoration, which was completed by late evening, allowing train services to gradually resume.
Throughout the day, passenger trains experienced delays, and announcements were made at major stations to update commuters. The Railways has assured a thorough high-level inquiry will be conducted to establish responsibility and implement corrective measures.