Goodbye Lata Mangeshkar! Singing Legend Given State Funeral In Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, PM Modi, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were amongst the many who paid their last respects to the deceased Lata Mangeshkar.

Goodbye Lata Mangeshkar! Singing Legend Given State Funeral In Mumbai's Shivaji Park
Lata Mangeshkar 1929-2022 PTI Photo

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 7:47 pm

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who enthralled millions with her divine voice for eight decades, was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the luminaries from the politics and entertainment industries present at her funeral at Shivaji Park in Dadar area in the evening.

Modi left the venue after offering her floral tributes. Floral tributes were also paid to her at Shivaji Park on behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind.

Lata’s brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar lit the funeral pyre of the singing legend, who died at 92 in a hospital here on Sunday morning after multi-organ failure.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were among those present at the funeral.

The mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar, draped in the national flag, were taken in a truck from her residence in south Mumbai to Shivaji Park for the last rites.

A large number of people thronged the roads from where the cortege passed as the melody queen embarked on her final journey.

