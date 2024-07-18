Gonda Train Accident: 'Massive Lapses', 'Rail Minister Must Step Down': Congress, TMC Slam Centre Over Mishap

In light of today's tragic derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express train near Uttar Pradesh's Gonda railway station that killed two people while over thirty sustained injuries, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the "massive lapses that have plagued the Indian Railways".
Gonda train accident: What all did Kharge say?
Taking it to the social media platform X, Kharge said, "The derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in UP is yet another instance of how Modi Govt has systematically jeopardised Rail safety. Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, and our thoughts and prayers are with the injured."
"A month ago, 11 people lost their lives when a goods train collided with the Sealdah–Agartala Kanchanjunga Express The Commissioner of Railway safety has said that the accident was "waiting to happen. Failure of automatic signal, lapses at multiple levels in managing operations, and non-availability of critical safety equipment such as walkie-talkie with the loco pilot and train manager are some of the reasons cited for collision in the probe report," he further added.
Demanding installation of the Kavach anti-collision system on all routes, Kharge said, "PM Narendra Modi and his Railway Minister, who leave no opportunity for self-publicity, must take direct responsibility for the massive lapses that have plagued the Indian Railways. Our single demand --The Kavach anti-collision system should be installed expeditiously on all routes across India to ensure enhanced safety measures and prevent accidents." According to reports, eight coaches of the train derailed near UP's Gonda.
Besides Kharge, slamming the Centre over the mishap, Trinamool Congress leader Juknal Ghosh said, "The Railway Minister must resign. Though resignation is not a solution, he should take responsibility when a series of accidents are occurring.."
Acting promptly upon receiving information of the mishap where 8 boggies of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express train for derailed near UP's Gonda station, the state administration sent two teams of the NDRF for the rescue and relief operation.
The Railway Board issued the following helpline numbers - Commercial Control: 9957555984, Furkating (FKG): 9957555966, Mariani (MXN): 6001882410, Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798, Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959, Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960.