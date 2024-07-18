National

Gonda Train Accident: 'Massive Lapses', 'Rail Minister Must Step Down': Congress, TMC Slam Centre Over Mishap

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident on Thursday highlighting the 'massive lapses that have plagued the Indian Railways' while Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh sought Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation.

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge | Photo: PTI
info_icon

In light of today's tragic derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express train near Uttar Pradesh's Gonda railway station that killed two people while over thirty sustained injuries, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the "massive lapses that have plagued the Indian Railways".
Passengers and locals near the derailed coaches of the Dibrugarh Express train after an accident, in Gonda district - PTI
Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, Over 30 Injured; Ex-Gratia-Announced, High-Level Inquiry Ordered | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Gonda train accident: What all did Kharge say?

Taking it to the social media platform X, Kharge said, "The derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in UP is yet another instance of how Modi Govt has systematically jeopardised Rail safety. Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, and our thoughts and prayers are with the injured."

"A month ago, 11 people lost their lives when a goods train collided with the Sealdah–Agartala Kanchanjunga Express The Commissioner of Railway safety has said that the accident was "waiting to happen. Failure of automatic signal, lapses at multiple levels in managing operations, and non-availability of critical safety equipment such as walkie-talkie with the loco pilot and train manager are some of the reasons cited for collision in the probe report," he further added.

Kanchanjungha Express accident | - PTI
Kanchanjungha Express Mishap: Not Goods Train Driver's Fault, Allowed To Pass Red Signals, Says Internal Document

BY Outlook Web Desk

Demanding installation of the Kavach anti-collision system on all routes, Kharge said, "PM Narendra Modi and his Railway Minister, who leave no opportunity for self-publicity, must take direct responsibility for the massive lapses that have plagued the Indian Railways. Our single demand --The Kavach anti-collision system should be installed expeditiously on all routes across India to ensAccording to reports, eight coaches of the train derailed near UP's Gonda.

Kolkata: Remains of coaches after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024 - PTI
Kanchanjungha Express Accident: At Least 9 Dead, Over 40 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe

BY Outlook Web Desk

Besides Kharge, slamming the Centre over the mishap, Trinamool Congress leader Juknal Ghosh said, "The Railway Minister must resign. Though resignation is not a solution, he should take responsibility when a series of accidents are occurring.."

The train derailed near a residential colony - Screen grab from video posted on X/PTI_News
On Cam | 10 Wagons Of Goods Train Derail In Delhi, Killing 1 Person

BY Outlook Web Desk

Acting promptly upon receiving information of the mishap where 8 boggies of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express train for derailed near UP's Gonda station, the state administration sent two teams of the NDRF for the rescue and relief operation.

The Railway Board issued the following helpline numbers - Commercial Control: 9957555984, Furkating (FKG): 9957555966, Mariani (MXN): 6001882410, Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798, Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959, Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960.ure enhanced safety measures and prevent accidents.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Talking Points From Team Selection - Gautam Gambhir Era Begins
  2. Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MAL-W vs THA-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 3 Live
  3. Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL-W vs BAN-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 4 Live
  4. Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Mutually Part Ways - Check All-Rounder's Instagram Post
  5. Women's Asia Cup 2024: India Will Look To Dominate, Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Declares
Football News
  1. Bundesliga Transfer News: Guirassy Joins Dortmund After Top Season With Stuttgart
  2. Transfer News: Nottingham Forest Confirm Arrival Of Nikola Milenkovic From Fiorentina
  3. Serie A: Veteran Goalkeeper Pepe Reina Joins Cesc Fabregas At Como
  4. Adrien Rabiot's Juventus Departure Confirmed As Thiago Motta Looks At New Generation
  5. FIFA World Rankings: Spain Climb To Third After Euro Triumph; Argentina On Top
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  3. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  5. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala Rains: Schools Shut In 4 Districts; Red Alert In Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod
  2. Gonda Train Accident: 'Massive Lapses', 'Rail Minister Must Step Down': Congress, TMC Slam Centre Over Mishap
  3. Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  4. July 18 News Highlights: NEET Supreme Court Hearing, Bangladesh Student Protests & More
  5. Chhattisgarh: In Chilling Viral Video, Pet Pitbulls Attack Food Delivery Man In Raipur | On Cam
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Confirm Separation After 4 Years Of Being Together: This Was A Tough Decision
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms
  3. Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style
  4. Entertainment News 18 July Highlights: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'
US News
  1. Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List
  2. UK Welcomes Labour Government | King Charles III Opens Parliament With New Agendas
  3. 5 Things NRIs Must Keep In Mind While Investing In Real Estate In India
  4. Scientists Reconstruct The Face Of Ivan The Terrible
  5. Discover The Enchanting Seven Sisters Of Northeast India: Travel Guide, Tips, And Highlights
World News
  1. Ukrainian Army Pulls Out From Another Eastern Village As Russia Smashes Defensive Positions
  2. Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List
  3. Netanyahu Makes Surprise Visit To Rafah, Days Before Speech To US Congress
  4. Bangladesh Student Unrest: Why Are The Students Angry With The 'Muktijoddha Quota'? 
  5. Facebook, Instagram Restricted In Pakistan As Govt Cracks Down On Social Media
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, Over 30 Injured; Ex-Gratia-Announced, High-Level Inquiry Ordered | Top Points
  7. Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road