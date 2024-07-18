Gonda Train Accident: 'Massive Lapses', 'Rail Minister Must Step Down': Congress, TMC Slam Centre Over Mishap

"A month ago, 11 people lost their lives when a goods train collided with the Sealdah–Agartala Kanchanjunga Express The Commissioner of Railway safety has said that the accident was "waiting to happen. Failure of automatic signal, lapses at multiple levels in managing operations, and non-availability of critical safety equipment such as walkie-talkie with the loco pilot and train manager are some of the reasons cited for collision in the probe report," he further added.