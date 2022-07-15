Godavari In Spate At Bhadrachalam, Telangana CM Orders Rescue Measures

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday instructed officials to make available the necessary NDRF personnel, rescue teams, and helicopters to carry out public protection measures in the low-lying areas affected by unexpected floods.

An official release issued by the CMO said Rao has asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make a helicopter available following a request by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay, who is supervising the relief operations at the field level in Bhadrachalam where river Godavari is in spate. A senior official of Telangana Irrigation Department said the Godavari was flowing at 68.7 ft at 11 am on Friday.

"There was an unexpected excess rainfall at Dummugudem, Tupakula Gudem, Pranahita which resulted in heavy flow of water to Bhadrachalam. Though water started receding in upper areas, it will take another 15 hours to show the impact in Bhadrachalam," the official told PTI. Another official from Bhadrachalam said several low-lying villages along the river have been evacuated and people in some of the colonies in the temple town have also been shifted as a precautionary measure.

Rao further instructed the officials to make more life jackets available to save the flood victims. Meanwhile, TRS Working President and Minister K T Rama Rao thanked his party workers and leaders for actively participating in rescue and rehabilitation activities.