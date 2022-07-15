Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Godavari In Spate At Bhadrachalam, Telangana CM Orders Rescue Measures

As heavy rainfall and flood continue to wreak havoc in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered the officials to ensure rescue measures for the masses residing in the low-lying areas.

undefined
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 4:34 pm

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday instructed officials to make available the necessary NDRF personnel, rescue teams, and helicopters to carry out public protection measures in the low-lying areas affected by unexpected floods. 

 An official release issued by the CMO said Rao has asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make a helicopter available following a request by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay, who is supervising the relief operations at the field level in Bhadrachalam where river Godavari is in spate. A senior official of Telangana Irrigation Department said the Godavari was flowing at 68.7 ft at 11 am on Friday.

 "There was an unexpected excess rainfall at Dummugudem, Tupakula Gudem, Pranahita which resulted in heavy flow of water to Bhadrachalam. Though water started receding in upper areas, it will take another 15 hours to show the impact in Bhadrachalam," the official told PTI.  Another official from Bhadrachalam said several low-lying villages along the river have been evacuated and people in some of the colonies in the temple town have also been shifted as a precautionary measure.

Related stories

AP Flood: Godavari River Water Continues To Swell, Dowaleswaram Barrage Crosses 3rd Danger level

Godavari flood: Navy Performs Rescue, Relief Operations In Marooned Villages In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru

Godavari Turns Ferocious, Record Flood Expected In Next 3 Days

Rao further instructed the officials to make more life jackets available to save the flood victims. Meanwhile, TRS Working President and Minister K T Rama Rao thanked his party workers and leaders for actively participating in rescue and rehabilitation activities. 

Tags

National Telangana NDRF Godavari Bhadrachalam Telangana Irrigation Department K T Rama Rao
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies