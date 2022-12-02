Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Goa Will Emerge As Creative Capital Of India: CM

Home National

Goa Will Emerge As Creative Capital Of India: CM

Goa is providing an ecosystem that will help the state emerge as the "creative capital of India," Pramod Sawant said.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant in Mumbai
Goa provide an ecosystem to help the state emerge as the creative capital PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 8:00 am

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the coastal state would soon emerge as the “creative capital of India.”

He was talking to reporters after distributing various benefits to start-ups and Information Technology companies at a function here. State IT Minister Rohan Khaunte was also present. The state government's policy has eleven schemes through which  start-ups are incentivized, the CM said. These schemes include salary reimbursement, lease rent reimbursement, co-working spaces reimbursement, skill development promotion scheme and IPR reimbursement scheme and trademark reimbursement scheme,” he said.

Sawant said that since the inception of Start Up scheme, total grant of Rs 3.28 crore has been sanctioned against these incentives to more than 50 beneficiaries. Besides this, the IT Policy has 18 schemes including capital investment scheme, power subsidy, internet subsidy, salary subsidy, purchase of land and built-up space and quality certification, he added.

Goa is providing an ecosystem that will help the state emerge as the "creative capital of India," he said. Khaunte said the state government has been working towards bridging the gap between talent and the industry. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Goa Emerge Creative Capital India CM Pramod Sawant Ecosystem State
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Assam To Rope In Celebs For Spreading Messages On HIV Prevention: Minister

Assam To Rope In Celebs For Spreading Messages On HIV Prevention: Minister

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar