Goa Can Become Global Hub Of Education: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said his state can become a hub of education where students from across the world can pursue their studies.

Sawant was addressing the valedictory function of 'QS India Summit 2023' in South Goa on Tuesday.

"My wish is to nurture world-class educational institutions in Goa. The state can become a hub of education with students coming from across the world. Goa has already passed the Private Universities Bill a couple of years ago. With the opening of education space, India could be positioned as an education hub in Asia, and Goa could be ready to position itself as an important educational destination," he said.

Sawant said that the role of skilled youth is increasing by the day as India is walking on the path of 'aatma nirbharta' (self-reliance).

"PM (Narendra Modi) has focused on transforming the educational sector...The PM said that we should make our education system such that it creates human resources to take the country forward," he said.

Sawant also said that the Goan diaspora spread across the globe should support the mission of creating a "vibrant and highly-intellectual" Goa.

"We enjoy the place of pride as the most literate state in India with impressive progress in the field of education. It is the smallest state in India with the highest GDP," he said.

He said that the Goa government considers education as the foundation for human development and a source of cultivation of traits and responsible citizenship.



"The education system in Goa is in line with the National Education Policy. The Goa government is committed to delivering all that is possible for the sustainable quality of education by way of carrying out training, research, innovation, development of curriculum and teaching and learning material," Sawant said.

The vision is also to develop a scientific temper and patriotism among the student community and society in general, he added.