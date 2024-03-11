SC Refuses To Stay Acquittal Of GN Saibaba In Maoist Links Case, Says HC Judgment 'Prima Facie Well Reasoned'

Former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba with wife Vasantha Kumari during a press conference following his release from the Nagpur Central Jail after the Bombay High Court acquitted him in an alleged Maoist links case, in New Delhi, Friday, March 8, 2024. Photo: PTI

