SC Refuses To Stay Acquittal Of GN Saibaba In Maoist Links Case, Says HC Judgment 'Prima Facie Well Reasoned'

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Maharashtra government's application seeking stay on acquittal of former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and others in the Maoist links case.
The Supreme Court said that the Bombay High Court order acquitting former DU professor GN Saibaba and others in Maoist links case is 'prima facie well reasoned'.
The Bombay High Court on March 5 acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and set aside his life sentence in the Maoist links case. Saibaba and five others were in 2017 convicted on terrorism and criminal conspiracy charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act — UAPA. They were found to have links with Maoists.
A division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes said it was acquitting all the accused as the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt against them. It also held as "null and void" the sanction procured by the prosecution to charge the accused under provisions of the stringent UAPA.