Maoist Links Case: Bombay HC Acquits Ex-DU Professor GN Saibaba, Sets Aside Life Term

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and set aside his life sentence in the Maoist links case. Saibaba and five others were in 2017 convicted on terrorism and criminal conspiracy charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act — UAPA. They were found to have links with Maoists.

A division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes said it was acquitting all the accused as the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt against them. It also held as "null and void" the sanction procured by the prosecution to charge the accused under provisions of the stringent UAPA.

