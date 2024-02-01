National

Global Affairs Becoming More Complex, Challenging With Wars: FM

The finance minister, while presenting the interim Budget, said that the new world order is emerging and India has successfully navigated the global challenges in fuel and fertiliser price spike.

PTI
PTI

February 1, 2024

Tribhuvan Tiwari : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the global situation is becoming more complex
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the global situation is becoming more complex Tribhuvan Tiwari

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the global situation is becoming more complex and challenging due to wars and conflicts in different parts of the world.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Hamas war have disrupted the global supply chains, impacting trade. The minister, while presenting the interim Budget, said that the new world order is emerging and India has successfully navigated the global challenges in fuel and fertiliser price spike.

She also said that strengthening the financial sector in the country has helped make savings, credit and investments more efficient. All forms of infrastructure are being built in record time, she said.

The government has also provided transparent, accountable, trust-based administration with a citizen-first approach.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement