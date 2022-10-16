Give Society As Much As Possible: Jagdeep Dhankhar To People

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said India's ethos teaches us to give back to society as much as possible. He urged people to devote some time to help the needy and underprivileged sections.

"India's civilisational ethos teaches us to give back to society as much as we can. To wipe out the tears of the poor is the job of everyone because that is the mandate given by our creator. If you give, you gain greatly," Dhankar said.

Dhankhar was addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (BMCHRC) here. He appreciated the hospital for its service to society, excellence in cancer specialities and for its world-class infrastructure.

He said while the creation of infrastructure is relatively easier, it takes quality human resources, latest technology, credibility and emotional commitment to provide wholesome care to cancer patients.

Dhankhar said the institute started with the blessings of former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat is on continuous journey from 50 beds at the beginning growing into a recognised super-specialty hospital with 300 beds.

Observing how cancer affects families adversely, the Vice President said when the sole breadwinner is affected, the kind of impact it has on the children is unimaginable. He lauded the Ayushman Bharat scheme for providing the poor and needy with quality and affordable healthcare.

