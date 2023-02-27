Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Give Change A Chance: Cong Chief Mallikarjun Kharge To Meghalaya, Nagaland Voters

Home National

Give Change A Chance: Cong Chief Mallikarjun Kharge To Meghalaya, Nagaland Voters

Voting for the Nagaland Assembly polls also began at 7 am, with electors set to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates.

Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge urged the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 8:56 am

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance as polling in the two northeast states was underway.

"People of Meghalaya and Nagaland are looking towards progressive, welfare-oriented governments," Kharge said in a tweet.

"Welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future. Urge our sisters and brothers of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance," he said.

Related stories

PM Modi Urges Meghalaya, Nagaland Voters To Vote In Record Numbers

Nagaland Elections: Voting Begins With 13 Lakh Voters To Choose Among 183 Candidates

'Will Cut Aid To Anti-America Countries If Voted To Power': Nikki Haley

Polling began in 59 of 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya at 7 am on Monday with voters set to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates.

Voting for the Nagaland Assembly polls also began at 7 am, with electors set to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates.

Tags

National Cong Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Meghalaya Nagaland Voters Assembly Polls
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure