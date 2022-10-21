Ghaziabad Gang-Rape Case Was 'Cooked Up' To Frame Men In A Property Dispute, Say Cops: What We Know

In a disturbing incident, an alleged case of brutal gang-rape of a Delhi woman in Ghaziabad who was mutilated with an iron rod has turned out to be fake. The alleged crime had been highlighted by Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal who shared a video pertaining to the incident on her social media account two days ago. However, according to police, the incident had been "cooked up" by the alleged rape victim to frame the accused men in a property feud.

On October 18, media outlets reported the brutal gang-rape of a 36-year-old woman in Ghaziabad. As per the reports, the woman had been found wrapped in a jute bag with her hands and legs tied. She had been gang-raped and tortured by five men who had abducted her before tying her up and leaving her there. The reports also mentioned that the woman was genitally mutilated with an iron rod which was reportedly left inside her body when she was tied up in the bag. The woman had claimed in a video that she had been waiting for a bus after her attending a function at her brother's residence when she was kidnapped by five men at the bus stop and gang-raped.

The incident was highlighted after DCW chief Swati Maliwal on October 19 shared a video in which she narrated the incident and claimed that the horrific incident was similar to the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. She also said that the woman had been fighting for her life.

In another tweet, Maliwal doubled down on her stand and tweeted, "A girl was gang-raped and thrown in a sack on the road after putting a rod inside her, but still some 'fake activist' of poor mentality is calling it a false case. The girl herself inserted the rod inside herself, put herself in a sack covered in blood and lay down on the road herself? Have some shame!"

एक लड़की के साथ गैंगरेप करके उसके अंदर रॉड डालके सड़क पर बोरे में फेंका गया लेकिन अभी भी कुछ घटिया मानसिकता के ‘फ़र्ज़ी ऐक्टिविस्ट’ इसे झूठा केस बता रहे हैं। लड़की ने खुद अपने अंदर रॉड डाली, खून से लथपथ खुद को बोरे में डालकर खुद ही सड़क पर लेट गयी?



थोड़ी तो शर्म करो! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 19, 2022

While police at the time arrested four of the five men accused by the woman, these details remained unconfirmed. However, the police did mention a property dispute. As per a statement given by SP City (Ghaziabad), "On 18 Oct, Nandgram Police (in UP) received info that a woman is lying near Ashram Road. Police took her to hospital. She's a resident of Delhi and had come to her brother's residence in Nandgram".

Now, the investigation by Uttar Pradesh police, however, has found that the incident may not have been entirely true. As per the police, the story of the gang-rape was allegedly cooked up by the woman to frame the men in a property feud. The police of Thursday arrested three men who had allegedly helped the woman in staging the kidnapping and gang-rape. As per a report in NDTV, the woman even paid some persons to publicise the incident.

As per the police, the woman who had reportedly been missing for two days (the time during which she claimed to have been abducted and tortured) had spent that time with two of her friends. Police traced cellphone signals to ascertain her exact location at the time and have even recovered the car that she allegedly used to reach the spot. After being found, the woman refused to go through the medical screening processes at two medical institutes. However, NDTV reported that a medical examination at Delhi's GTB hospital has revealed no signs of internal injury or trauma as had been alleged.