Monday, May 09, 2022
Gauhati HC CJ Dhulia, Justice Pardiwala Of Gujrat HC Take Oath As SC Judges

Justice Pardiwala will go on to serve as the CJI for over two years, sources aware of the procedure to appoint members of the higher judiciary said.

Supreme Court (PTI Photo)

Updated: 09 May 2022 8:37 pm

Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat High Court judge Justice Jamshed B Pardiwala on Monday took oath as Supreme Court judges here. Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana administered the oath of office to justices Dhulia and Pardiwala during a function at the newly-built auditorium of the additional building complex of the apex court.

With the appointment of Justice Dhulia and Justice Pardiwala, the top court will regain its full strength of 34 judges, which had come down to 32 after the retirement of Justice R Subhash Reddy on January 4 this year. 

Justice Pardiwala will go on to serve as the CJI for over two years, sources aware of the procedure to appoint members of the higher judiciary said. Justice Dhulia, who will be the second judge to be elevated from Uttarakhand, is the sibling of national award-winning film director and actor Tigmanshu Dhulia. He will have a tenure of a little over three years.

(With PTI inputs)

