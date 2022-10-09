Gandhada Gudi Is Tribute To Mother Nature: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered his best wishes for Gandhada Gudi, a docudrama highlighting Karnataka's natural abundance and featuring late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, and said it is a tribute to Mother Nature.

The docudrama is set for release on October 28.

Modi said Appu, as Rajkumar was fondly called, lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent, the Prime Minister added.

"Gandhada Gudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour," he said.

He was responding to a tweet from the late actor's wife who said her husband always cherished interactions with Modi and would have loved to share with him in person the snapshot of the project.

"Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of Gandhada Gudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu," she said.

-With PTI Input