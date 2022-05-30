Monday, May 30, 2022
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat One Of Top-Performing Ministers of PM Modi's Cabinet: Jal Shakti Ministry

"Union Minister, Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has become one of the top-performing ministers of the PM Narendra Modi's cabinet. He turned out to be the most popular among housewives, which is a validation of his performance & commitment," it said in a tweet.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Twitter

Updated: 30 May 2022 7:29 pm

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has become one of the top-performing ministers of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Monday.

The Ministry said he has turned out to be the most popular among housewives, but did not mention if it was the result of any survey being conducted.

-With PTI Input

