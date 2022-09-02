Future Generations Will Be Indebted To Adi Shankaracharya: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Thursday offered prayers at the birthplace of saint-philosopher Adi Shankaracharya, said that generations to come will be indebted to the latter for his contributions to protect our culture.

In a late night tweet, after offering prayers at the saint-philosopher's birthplace -- Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram -- at Kalady village in Ernakulam district, the PM said he felt "very blessed" to be there.

"I feel very blessed to be at the Sri Adishankara Janmabhumi Kshetram. It is indeed a special place. Generations to come will remain indebted to the great Adi Shankaracharya for his rich contribution towards protecting our culture," Modi tweeted along with photographs of his visit.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Kerala on Thursday for a two-day visit, had left for Kalady after addressing a public meeting near Cochin International Airport at nearby Nedumbassery. Modi had spent 45 minutes there and participated in rituals.

Wearing a traditional attire of Kerala, he had offered prayers at the temple. At the public meeting, he had recalled the contributions of the saint philosopher to India and said the legacy Adi Shankara, known for the philosophy of Advaita, established was taken forward from Kerala by various spiritual leaders and social reformers like Sree Narayana Guru, Chattampi Swamikal and Ayyankali.

(With PTI Inputs)