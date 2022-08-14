From Qutub Minar To Charminar, ASI Monuments Lit Up In 'Tiranga' Theme

From Sher Shah Suri's Tomb in Bihar to Qutub Minar in Delhi, a large number of ASI monuments across India have been lit up in tri-colour theme, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday saying the effort will surely strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement.

The ASI has shared images, including aerial footage, of some of these sites bathed resplendently in colours of India ahead of the 75th anniversary of its Independence.

"Tirangamayi Dhaohar As part of the #HarGharTiranga Campaign, @ASIGoI illuminates monuments all across India in the hues of tricolour. #AmritMahotsav," Union Minister for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi tweeted on Saturday.

She also shared a montage of illuminated monuments made by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Modi shared her tweet, saying: "Our priceless heritage and the Tiranga! This effort will surely strengthen the #HarGharTiranga movement.

Other illuminated monuments include Sun Temple, Konark, Odisha; Sanchi Stupa, Madhya Pradesh; Hampi ruins, Karnataka; Charmimar, Hyderabad; Metacalfe Hall, Kolkata, ancient Nalanda university ruins, Bihar; St Francis Assisi, Goa; the Residency, Lucknow and Kesariya Stupa, Bihar.

In Delhi, UNESCO World Heritage Sites Qutub Minar and Humayun's Tomb; and Purana Quila, Safdarjung Tomb, Jantar Mantar and Ajmere Gate have also been illuminated in the tricolour theme. The ASI also shared a short video giving a "Glimpse of illuminated Thousand Pillar Temple, Hanamkonda in Tricolour by ASI Hyderabad Circle".

From Lucknow's historic Residency, place of key events during the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny, to Mahatma Gandhi's birthplace in Porbander, the ASI is also all geared up to hoist the national flag at the sites of 150 of its monuments on the Independence Day, officials said.

"Our national flag would be hoisted at ASI sites spanning the length and breadth of the country in the true spirit of India's diversity and the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. They will be hoisted at Fatehpur Sikri and Agra Fort in our Agra Circle. In Delhi, the tricolour will flutter high at the ruins of Kotla Feroz Shah and Purana Qila," a senior official had earlier told PTI.

The Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is not on the list of monument sites where the national flag would be hoisted on August 15, he had said. The main Independence Day celebrations takes places annually at the Red Fort where the Prime Minister hoists the national flag on the ramparts of the Mughal-era monument. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, besides Qutub Minar and Humayun's Tomb, in Delhi. The national flag will be hoisted at 150 heritage sites across India on Independence Day to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

(With PTI inputs)