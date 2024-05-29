From Badass To Bindaas In 30 Years, But Miles To Go

The Supreme Court judgement has specifically asked the government to educate people about sex, sexuality and gender, which would allow the LGBTQIA+ communities to pursue serious study and research on these three subjects. Incidentally, these subjects have dedicated faculties in the world’s leading universities. The main academic centre for this could be the Institute for Research in Reproduction (IRR) in Bombay, which has the brilliant Dr Deepak Modi as part of its faculty. The Education Ministry must revise all medical textbooks which still refer to homosexuality as a perversion and a mental disease. The best brains in the LGBTQIA+ space need to be trained to handle the mental health epidemic, and it would be great to have someone like Zainab Patel starting a whole faculty on transgenders and their issues. We need teachers for police training colleges to stop the violence against gay men and transgenders, we need counsellors from within the PTAs to be attached to schools and colleges where they still think oral sex is kissing, and we need to ensure that there is no compulsory surgery on children till they are 18 years of age.