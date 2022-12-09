Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Fresh Snowfall In A Few Areas In Higher Reaches Of J-K

The mercury in Pahalgam tourist spot in south Kashmir settled at a low of 0.7 degree Celsius, the officials said.

Snow-covered landscape at the Harz mountains
The famous tourist destination of Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Sonamarg in central Kashmir received fresh snowfall, Photo: AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 8:14 pm

A few areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Friday, even as the minimum temperature rose and stayed above the freezing point at most places in the valley, officials said.

The famous tourist destination of Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Sonamarg in central Kashmir received fresh snowfall, the officials said. They said there are reports of fresh snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches of the valley and Ladakh Union Territory as well. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature across the valley, except in Gulmarg, stayed above the freezing point owing to a cloud cover, the officials said.

Srinagar recorded the minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius.The mercury in Pahalgam tourist spot in south Kashmir settled at a low of 0.7 degree Celsius, the officials said.

They said Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley – recorded a low of 0.2 degree Celsius, while the mercury in Kokernag settled at a low of 1.1 degrees Celsius. Kupwara in north Kashmir registered a low of 1 degree Celsius. Gulmarg was the only weather station in the valley where the night temperature stayed below the freezing point at a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The MeT office has said the weather will remain cloudy with intermittent light rainfall at many places of Jammu and in the plains of Kashmir. There is a possibility of light snowfall in the plains of Kashmir during December 9-10 forenoon, whereas few areas in the higher reaches of the valley may receive moderate snowfall, it said.The weather office has predicted slight respite in cold during the next two or three days.

(With PTI inputs)

