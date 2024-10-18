Fresh Low-Pressure Area Soon, Heavy Rains To Continue In South India; Delhi's Yamuna Covered In Froth

While parts of southern India were drenched by rains brought by the northeast monsoon that set in earlier this week, Delhi and NCR are reeling under that time of the year when the skies turn hazy due to deteriorating air quality, for which stubble-burning in adjoining states of Punjab and Haryana.
In Tamil Nadu, which was hit by northeast monsoon rains and a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that turned into a depression in the evening that day and crossed the coast near Chennai on October 17 morning, was pounded by heavy rains over the past few days, however, the showers have now subsided.
However, India Meteorological Department's bulletin released on October 18 said a fresh low-pressure area likely to form over Central Bay of Bengal around October 22, adding that Isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue over parts of south Peninsular India during next three-four days.
October 18 Weather Updates
New Low-Pressure Area Likely: As per IMD, a fresh upper air cyclonic circulation very likely to form over North Andaman Sea around October 20. Under its influence, a low pressure area likely to form over Central Bay of Bengal around October 22, thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a depression by October 22.
IMD's Forecast: Listing forecast and warnings for up to seven days, IMD said scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected over rest of the region during the week.
IMD's Forecast: Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on October 18, 20, 21, and 24th; Rayalaseema on October 18; South Interior Karnataka on October 18, 20 and 21, North Interior Karnataka on 20 & 21; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 24.
Delhi Air quality Remains Poor: Delhi remained smoggy and in the grip of pollution on Friday, October 18, with the air quality settling in the poor zone. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 292 on Friday morning. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. The minimum temperature was recorded at 19.2 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal.
Froth Covers Delhi's Yamuna River: A thick layer of white froth on Friday covered Delhi's Yamuna river, with experts saying this poses health hazards for people, especially as the festive season approaches. Multiple videos circulating on social media show vast sections of the river frothing, resembling clouds over the water, which gradually dissipated later in the day. Experts urged the government to address the pollution levels in the Yamuna, especially as major festivals like Chhath Puja are approaching.
This Is Unusual', Says Expert On Yamuna Froth: “Normally, the upper segment of the Yamuna experiences significant flood spells, but this year, there have been none during the just-concluded southwest monsoon of 2024.... This is unusual, as the river generally witnesses at least a couple of low or medium flood spells in this segment every year,” news agency PTI quoted as saying Bhim Singh Rawat, Associate Coordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers & People (SANDRP).