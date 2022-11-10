Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Fresh Cases To Be Listed Automatically Before Benches: CJI Chandrachud

The CJI, who was sitting on the bench with Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala, said the fresh cases will be listed for hearing on their own.

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 1:31 pm

Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud on Thursday said he has issued directions to the apex court registrar for automatic listing of fresh cases for hearing before benches.

The CJI, who was sitting on the bench with Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala, said the fresh cases will be listed for hearing on their own.

"I have given instructions to the Registrar, that all matters which are registered by Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday to be listed by the following Monday... So, an automatic date will be given. There will be an automatic listing,” the CJI said.

“If somebody has any urgency, we are here for mentioning. Otherwise, we will be able to sort out with these directions," he told lawyers who were in a queue for mentioning cases for urgent listing.

Justice Chandrachud on Wednesday was sworn in as the 50th CJI. He took over from Justice Uday Umesh Lalit who demitted office on Tuesday.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Chief Justice Of India (CJI) Justice Judicary Supreme Court Automatic Case Listing DY Chandrachud New Delhi
