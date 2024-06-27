National

Foxconn Refuses To Employ Married Women At Chennai iPhone Plant? Ministry Seeks Report | Details Inside

Besides highlighting married women's added family responsibilities as a reason behind the policy, Foxconn also raised concerns regarding married Hindu women wearing traditional jewelry including metal toe rings and necklaces as it reportedly caused significant hindrances with the manufacturing process owing to electrostatic discharge and security issues like theft.

X/@RajBhads90
Apple devices manufacturer Foxconn | Photo: X/@RajBhads90
info_icon

In a bold claim against Foxconn's organizational policy, news agency Reuters recently reported that the key manufacturer of Apple devices has adopted hiring practices that prefer exclusion of married women from the workforce at its Sriperumbudur iPhone assembly plant in Tamil Nadu. Family responsibilities and usage of traditional jewellery by the married Hindu women have been cited as the primary reason behind the decision.

As per reports, the implementation of the exclusionary policy has been confirmed by various sources within Foxconn and its associated recruitment agencies.

Besides highlighting married women's added family responsibilities as a reason, concerns were also raised regarding married Hindu women wearing traditional jewelry including metal toe rings and necklaces as it reportedly caused significant hindrances with the manufacturing process owing to electrostatic discharge and security issues like theft.

In light of the implementation of the anti-married women policy by the company, certain agencies have now designed ways to assist candidates in concealing marital status in a bid to strengthen the odds of getting a job.

Back in 2022, a similar issue was highlighted involving allegations of discriminatory practices against both Apple and Foxconn. The tech giant then took accountability of their shortcomings in hiring processes and implemented necessary actions.

No married woman at Foxconn plant: Labour ministry seeks report

Taking cognisance of the widely circulated media reports, the Labour Ministry on Wednesday has requested a detailed report from the Labour Department of the Tamil Nadu Government.

"Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976 clearly stipulates that no discrimination to be made while recruiting men and women workers. As the State Government is the appropriate authority for the enforcement and administration of the provisions of this Act, hence the report has been sought from the State Government," the ministry said in a notification issued on Wednesday.

“As the state government is the appropriate authority for the enforcement and administration of the provisions of this Act, hence the report has been sought from the state government,” the ministry added.

