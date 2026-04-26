Four Rescued After Car Plunges into Gorge on Kedarnath Highway

Police and rescue teams brave heavy rain and treacherous terrain to save three Maharashtra pilgrims and driver near Guptkashi

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Four Rescued After Car Plunges
Four Rescued After Car Plunges into Gorge on Kedarnath Highway Photo: Representative Image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • A car carrying three women from Maharashtra and their driver fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge on the Kedarnath National Highway.

  • Rescue teams from Guptkashi, Phata outpost, and traffic units carried out an operation in heavy rain to pull out all four occupants.

  • The injured, identified as Sushma, Sadhana, and Lata, were admitted to a nearby hospital.

Police and rescue teams saved three women from Maharashtra and their driver after their car fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge on the Kedarnath National Highway late Saturday evening, officials said.

The vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a ravine near the Jurani barrier between Guptkashi and Gaurikund, they said.

A traffic team first reported the incident. Personnel from the Guptkashi police station, Phata outpost, and a traffic interceptor unit reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

CM Dhami at Shri Kedarnath Dham - null
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The team conducted the operation amid heavy rain and difficult terrain and rescued all four occupants, including the driver, from the damaged car.

​The rescued pilgrims have been identified as Sushma, Sadhana, and Lata, all residents of Maharashtra. All four victims were admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

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