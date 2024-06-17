National

Four Maoists Killed In Encounter With Police In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Representational Image
4 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Police In Jharkhand | Photo: Representational Image
At least four Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with police in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Monday early morning, officials said.

The incident took place in Tonto and Goilkera area, they said.

"Four Maoists were killed in the gunfight, while two have been arrested," Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations), Amol V Homkar, told PTI.

Among the four killed Maoists, one was a zonal commander, one sub-zonal commander, one area commander and a cadre of the organisation, the IG said.

Two Maoists including a woman Maoist were also arrested and one of them is an area commander of the organisation.

Another police officer said that the police were out for a search operation. Meanwhile, the Maoists, who were lying in ambush, started firing and police returned the fire in which four Maoists were killed. He said that the search operation is still going on.

