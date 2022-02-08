Four CRPF Jawans Hurt As Naxals Trigger IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Four personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured on Tuesday in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.



The incident occurred around 3 pm on the Murkinar road under the Modakpal police station area when a team of CRPF's 153rd battalion was out on an area domination operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.



The patrolling team, which had launched the operation from its Chinnakodepal camp, was cordoning off the forest along Murkinar road, located around 450 km away from state capital Raipur when ultras detonated the IED in which four personnel sustained injuries, he said. The injured jawans were evacuated from the spot and shifted to Bijapur district hospital, he said.

With PTI inputs.