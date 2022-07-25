Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Four Congress MPs Suspended From Lok Sabha, Congress Calls It Attempt At Intimidation

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani, and Ramya Haridas were suspended for displaying placards and disrupting proceedings.

Representative image of Lok Sabha PTI

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 4:58 pm

Four Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) were suspended on Monday for the rest of the session for disrupting proceedings in Lok Sabha. 

The four suspended MPs are Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas. They were suspended for displaying placards and disrupting proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla.

Following their suspension, the Congress party said the government was trying to "intimidate" it and asserted that the party will not be cowed down.

Speaking with reporters along with the four suspended MPs, Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, "The government is trying to intimidate us by suspending our MPs. What was their fault? They were trying to raise the issues which matter to people."

He asserted the Congress party will not be cowed down like this, he asserted.

He said, "The MPs were holding placards raising the issues of rise in prices of gas cylinder, imposition of GST on items such as flour and buttermilk. We moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on these issues, but no discussion was held."

Tagore, one of the suspended MPs, said for the past six days, the Congress has been demanding a discussion on price rise, giving notices for adjournment motion but the government has shown "complete arrogance".

He said, "Today, when a tribal woman has taken oath as President, a Dalit woman has been suspended from Lok Sabha."

Tagore also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only wants Parliament to cheer its leaders and its victory.

He added, "We were trying to show placards in the House and place them in the camera angles. They say placards are not allowed in Parliament. What is allowed is only cheering for Modi ji."

Tagore alleged that the government only hears the voice of the fourth-richest man in the world and not the common man.

(With PTI inputs)

