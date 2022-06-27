Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Former SAIL Chairman V Krishnamurthy Passes Away At 97 In Chennai

Dr. Venkatesh Krishnamurthy, a former PSU SAIL and Maruti Udyog Ltd (now Maruti Suzuki) chairman passed away, on Sunday, at the age of 97, in Chennai.

Former SAIL Chairman V Krishnamurthy Passes Away At 97 In Chennai
V Krishnamurthy

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 9:53 am

V Krishnamurthy, a former chairman of steel PSU SAIL and Maruti Udyog Ltd (now Maruti Suzuki), passed away on Sunday at the age of 97 in Chennai.

Krishnamurthy passed away at his home in Chennai, one of his former colleagues informed, according to a SAIL statement. His last rites will be performed on Monday. He was the chairman of SAIL from 1985 to 1990.       


 "SAIL family deeply mourns the sad demise of Padma Vibhushan Dr. Venkataraman Krishnamurthy, ex-Chairman, SAIL, on 26th June 2022," the statement read.  He was Chairman of many other PSUs also, SAIL said. The industry veteran had also been the chairman of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Maruti Udyog, and GAIL.         

Related stories

Maruti Suzuki Dispatches Record 2.33 Lakh Units Through Railways In FY22

Maruti Suzuki Sets Up 20 Megawatt-Peak Solar Power Plant At Manesar

BHEL To Supply NTPC With Electric Locomotives; First To Be Used For Industrial Applications In India


 On his demise, TVS chairman Venu Srinivasan said, “Dr. V. Krishnamurthy was my mentor right from the time I started work and right through my entire career. He had an important role to play in helping me build the TVS MOTOR company. "He was one of the tallest leaders in Indian industry. His contribution to the growth of India was immeasurable."

Tags

National PSU SAIL Maruti Udyog Ltd (now Maruti Suzuki) Gail Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) TVS Motor Company V Krishnamurthy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India