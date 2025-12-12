Hyderabad Weather: Sunny to Partly Cloudy with Minimum 14–15°C, Air Quality Good at AQI 80–100

Air Quality Status and Pollution Levels

Hyderabad's air quality has improved significantly, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling in the good range at 80–100 across various monitoring stations in the city. Particulate matter PM2.5 levels are around 25–30 µg/m³, while PM10 stands at 45–55 µg/m³, both well within acceptable limits for all population segments, including vulnerable groups. The improved air quality is attributed to the light easterly winds and the transition away from the recent cold wave conditions that had trapped pollutants in the atmosphere. No air quality alerts have been issued, indicating that all outdoor activities are safe for residents of all age groups and health conditions.