Hyderabad Weather: Sunny to Partly Cloudy with Minimum 14–15°C, Air Quality Good at AQI 80–100

Hyderabad experiences sunny to partly cloudy conditions with a minimum temperature of around 14–15°C and a maximum near 28–29°C on December 12, 2025.
Air quality remains good with AQI 80–100; PM2.5 at 25–30 µg/m³ and PM10 at 45–55 µg/m³; no air quality alerts issued.
7-day forecast shows sunny conditions with temperatures stable at 14–15°C min, 28–30°C max through December 19; no rainfall expected.
IMD has downgraded the cold wave alert from orange to yellow for some Telangana districts; no dense fog warnings; light winds 8–10 kmph maintain comfortable conditions.
Hyderabad is experiencing pleasant sunny to partly cloudy weather on Friday, December 12, 2025, with comfortable daytime temperatures and mild conditions ideal for residents and visitors alike. The minimum temperature is hovering around 14–15°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 28–29°C, creating warm and pleasant conditions throughout the day. Humidity levels remain moderate at 55–65%, and light winds are blowing from the east-northeast at speeds of 8–10 kmph, maintaining comfortable conditions and preventing the buildup of pollutants.
Air Quality Status and Pollution Levels
Hyderabad's air quality has improved significantly, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling in the good range at 80–100 across various monitoring stations in the city. Particulate matter PM2.5 levels are around 25–30 µg/m³, while PM10 stands at 45–55 µg/m³, both well within acceptable limits for all population segments, including vulnerable groups. The improved air quality is attributed to the light easterly winds and the transition away from the recent cold wave conditions that had trapped pollutants in the atmosphere. No air quality alerts have been issued, indicating that all outdoor activities are safe for residents of all age groups and health conditions.
IMD Weather Alerts and Downgrades
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has downgraded the cold wave alert for Hyderabad and several Telangana districts from orange to yellow as of December 12, 2025, signaling an improvement in weather conditions. The city itself is no longer on any active alert status, with all warnings either lifted or downgraded to lower levels. No dense fog alerts remain in effect for Hyderabad, and the forecast indicates continued improvement in weather stability through the next seven days. The city is expected to transition back to typical December weather patterns with sunny conditions and moderate temperatures.
Hyderabad: Temperature Trends and Seasonal Pattern
Temperatures in Hyderabad during December are mild and comfortable, with daytime highs typically in the 27–30°C range and nighttime lows in the 14–18°C bracket. The current forecast of 14–15°C minimum and 28–30°C maximum aligns well with historical December averages for the city. The transition from the recent cold wave to more typical December conditions is occurring smoothly, with temperatures showing a slight warming trend as the month progresses.