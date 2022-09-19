Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Joins BJP

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh formally joined the BJP on Monday in New Delhi. He has merged his newly formed party, Punjab Lok Congress.

Punjab CM Amrinder Singh
Punjab CM Amrinder Singh PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 7:15 pm

Former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh joined the BJP in New Delhi on Monday in the presence of senior BJP leaders Narinder Singh Tomar and Kiren Rijiju. 

Singh also merged his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).  

Singh (80) had floated the PLC last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister, but his party failed to win any seat in the state assembly polls.

Singh himself lost from his home turf of Patiala Urban.  

The PLC contested the elections in alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Along with Singh, former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Ajaib Singh Bhatti also joined the BJP. 

Singh, the two-time former chief minister, is the scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family.

Before his joining, Singh met BJP president J P Nadda. 

Related stories

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Calls Special Assembly Session To Conduct Floor Test

Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Set To Join BJP, Meets Party Chief JP Nadda

Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Likely To Join BJP

Tags

National Politics Punjab Congress Delhi BJP BJP. Congress Patiala Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) Alliance Assembly
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

AAP Extends Sarcastic Birthday Wish To PM Narendra Modi; Calls Him 'Innovator-In-Chief', 'Technology Geek'

AAP Extends Sarcastic Birthday Wish To PM Narendra Modi; Calls Him 'Innovator-In-Chief', 'Technology Geek'