Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Former Maharashtra Minister Shankarrao Kolhe Dies

Kolhe served as the minister for agriculture, co-operative, revenue and transport between 1989 and 1993.

Former Maharashtra minister dies in Nashik, on 16th March 2022.(Representational image) Wikimedia

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 5:52 pm

Former Maharashtra minister Shankarrao Kolhe died in Nashik on Wednesday due to old age-related ailments, family sources said. He was 93.
       

Kolhe served as the minister for agriculture, co-operative, revenue and transport between 1989 and 1993. He was the founder of a cooperative sugar factory and the Sanjivani Group.
       

Kolhe also served on various key committees of the state government in his career. He was felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in 2017 for his contribution to the cooperative sector. He is survived by his wife and three sons.
       

NCP chief Sharad Pawar condoled Kolhe's death. In a tweet, Pawar said Kolhe made a huge effort in the sugar sector by travelling around the world on the subject. His inner zeal and strong will for rural development are the traits to be embraced by newcomers in the social sector.

With PTI inputs.

