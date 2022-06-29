Foolproof Security Arrangements For Modi Visit To Hyderabad, Say Telangana Police

The Telangana police are making elaborate security arrangements in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city to attend the BJP’s national executive meet on July 2 and also for the public meeting on July 3.



The BJP is to hold its national executive meeting for two days starting July 2 in Hyderabad and Modi will also to address a public meeting at Parade Grounds on July 3. The executive meeting will be held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).



Security has been beefed up in view of the Prime Minister’s visit, police sources said adding that tight security arrangements will be in place at venues of Modi’s stay and other delegates and at the national executive meeting and also at the public meeting.



"We are making foolproof security arrangements as per the security scenario and as required. Definitely, as far as Prime Minister's bundobust is concerned and also regarding all delegates (Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of different States, who are attending the meeting) as per their scale and as per their categorization we are making all necessary arrangements," a senior police official told PTI.



"We are taking all care and necessary security is being provided and personnel will be deployed accordingly," the official said.



Asked about the Prime Minister's stay (location) in the city during his visit, the official said discussions are on whether it will be Raj Bhavan or any other place.



In a related development, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police M Stephen Raveendra today ordered that no flying activities of remote-controlled drones or para-gliders or remote-controlled micro-light Aircraft, be allowed over the area for a circle of five-km radius from the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), where the BJP executive meeting is being held.



This order shall remain in force from 6 AM on June 30 to 6 PM on July 4, police said.



With regard to the public meeting, Hyderabad Police had earlier said ample deployment of forces and Quick Response Teams will be in place and additional reinforcements have also been put on standby.



Deployment of snipers, anti-sabotage checks, roof-top watch, mufti parties, route map, trial runs, and multi-layer security arrangements was being made in the city limits, they said.



Only valid pass holders will be allowed to participate in the public meeting and all the attendees will be frisked, police said adding there will be elaborate measures in place to deal with any protest.