Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Flood Claims Three More Lives In Arunachal Pradesh

Heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides have claimed another three lives in Arunachal Pradesh while two are reportedly missing.

Flood Claims Three More Lives In Arunachal Pradesh
Landslide in Arunachal Pradesh ANI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 9:28 pm

Three more persons died in flood-hit Arunachal Pradesh, parts of which are still bearing the brunt of last week's heavy rainfall that triggered landslides and submerged low-lying areas. A 36-year-old woman, Sangio Yapa, died and three others suffered injuries in a landslide that buried their home at Takar Colony in Naharlagun, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Moromi Sonam said.

In Papum Pare, one of the worst-affected districts, four persons were swept away by the swelling Hollongi River at Huto Village on Tuesday. One of the four was rescued while two others were still missing, an official said. The body of the fourth person was retrieved by a disaster response team.

NDRF and SDRF are carrying out search operations for the missing duo, the official explained. At Kokila village in the Papum Pare, 10 people came under a landslide, of which one died and nine “miraculously escaped”, he said. The toll due to landslides and floods since April has risen to 15, Sonam stated.

Related stories

Aamir Khan Lends Financial Aid To Flood-Hit Assam, CM Expresses Gratitude

Assam Flood Situation Improves, Most Rivers Show Receding Trend

Arunachal Pradesh Police Seizes Cannabis Worth Over Rs. 50 Lakhs From Couple

Fresh Landslides have been reported from various parts of the Capital Complex – comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa areas -- causing extensive damage to homes, roads, and office buildings, the DDMO noted. The approach road to under-construction Donyi Polo Greenfield Airport at Hollongi lay submerged in flood waters, he said.

Most of the rivers, rivulets, and streams in the state capital are in spate, with threats looming over human settlements and thoroughfares. The administration has asked people living in flood-prone areas to move to safety. All schools in the state capital have been asked to suspend classes for three days from June 29 until further orders, the DDMO added.

Tags

National Arunachal Pradesh Landslides Hollongi River District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) NDRF SDRF
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Luxurious Flying Hotel To Remain In The Air Forever

A Luxurious Flying Hotel To Remain In The Air Forever

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live